Shanna Moakler sells her engagement ring from Travis Barker for $96K

Shanna Moakler has sold her engagement ring from Travis Barker for $96k following his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

The 47-year-old was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, and the former couple share two kids together – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Travis is also the step-father of Shanna’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

The ring is a 4-carat round-cut Cartier diamond ring that eventually sold for $96,500 after a total of 17 bids through the jewelry re-sale company Worthy.

Shanna started the bidding at $51,000 but she previously revealed to US Weekly that she hoped it sold for $120,000, as it was worth about $160,000.

CEO of Worthy Steven Schneider has revealed to PEOPLE: “We don’t know specifically what Shanna is planning to do with the money.”

“But, trust that she will use the proceeds to turn the reminders of the past into new opportunities as many of our sellers do.”

Steven insisted that Worthy would help Shanna get “the most value for her engagement ring.”

He said: “With the activity we are seeing so far and the feedback we are getting from our exclusive network of professional buyers, we are confident that we will be able to reach Shanna’s reserve price.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother star’s decision to sell her engagement ring comes just days after her ex’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian in Italy.

However despite the coincidental timing, the 47-year-old has admitted that her selling her ring has nothing to do with Travis moving on with another woman.

Shanna said: “I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”