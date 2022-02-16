Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers ‘split one year after getting engaged’

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly split, according to multiple outlets.

The notoriously private couple started dating during the pandemic, and got engaged a few months later.

A source has since told PEOPLE: “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working. They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount.”

“They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them,” the insider added.

In late February 2021, Shailene confirmed her engagement to Aaron during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Gushing about the Green Bay Packers star, the actress said: “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living.” “Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”