Sex and the City star Blair Underwood announces split from his wife of 27 years

Sex and the City star Blair Underwood announces split from his wife...

Blair Underwood has announced his split from wife Desiree DeCosta after 27 years of marriage.

The actor, who played Miranda Hobbes’ boyfriend Dr. Robert Leeds in Sex and the City, shared the news in a joint social media statement on Sunday.

The couple wrote: “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Underwood (@blairunderwood_official)

“It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting.”

“We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.” “We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change.” The former couple, who wed in 1994, share three children – sons Paris (24) and Blake (19) and a 22-year-old daughter named Brielle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Underwood (@blairunderwood_official)