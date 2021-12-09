Sex and the City: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s feud explained

Fans were left heartbroken when it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall would not be returning as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That…’

While Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are reprising their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes in the show – Kim snubbed the chance to be part of the HBO Max series.

Despite their close on-screen friendship in SATC, the co-stars have had a long-running feud in real life, which has been well-documented in the press.

Kim previously spoke about the feud in a 2018 appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, in which she revealed she had a “toxic relationship” with some cast members and claimed that SJP “could have been nicer”, as she explained why she didn’t sign on for a third SATC movie.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Shortly after their feud blew up in the media, Kim’s brother went missing, and was found dead just a few days later.

On Kim’s emotional post announcing his passing, SJP shared her condolences by commenting, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

However, in a shocking move, the 65-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, writing, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

In the caption, she accused her co-star of being a hypocrite, cruel, and exploiting her tragedy to restore her “nice girl” persona.

She wrote: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Kim added. [sic]

Despite Kim’s war of words, SJP insisted that there is no feud between them – because she never “responded”.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine in 2018, she said: “I never talked about it, except that some of us were disappointed. But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me.”

“We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other.”

“So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege,” SJP added.

She also told Vulture: “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it.”

“No, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight. I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I.”