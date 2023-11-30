Sex and the City actress Frances Sternhagen dies aged 93

Frances Sternhagen has died aged 93.

The actress’ son John Carlin announced his mother’s death via a statement shared on Instagram.

He said she died peacefully of natural causes in her Washington, D.C. home.

John wroter: “Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday.”

“I will post more soon, but for now I just want to give thanks for the remarkable gift of an artist and human being that was Frances Sternhagen.”

“She was beloved by many. I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner.”

“We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another.”

“I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now,” John continued. Set to perform some new songs (one of which was inspired by her) this weekend.”

“She always encouraged my writing, and enjoyed my singing. I’ll fly back very early the next day.”

“Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived. 🙏🏻❤️.”

Frances was best known for her role as Bunny MacDougal, the mother of Trey MacDougal and mother-in-law of Charlotte York in Sex and the City.