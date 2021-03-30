Seth Rogen denies reports Emma Watson ‘stormed off’ film set

Seth Rogen has denied reports Emma Watson “stormed off” the set of his 2013 comedy This Is The End.

Last week, the 38-year-old addressed rumours the Harry Potter star had walked off set after objecting to a scene involving cannibalism.

Speaking to British GQ, the actor said there was “no hard feelings” between them, and pointed out that she “came back the next day to say goodbye”.

Days after the interview was published, Seth has clarified some of the comments he made.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he wrote: “I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened.”

“Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s s***** that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to.”

“The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete b*******. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position.”

“She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together.”

Seth added: “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

This Is The End starred a host of famous faces, including main characters Seth, James Franco and Jonah Hill – who playing fictionalised versions of themselves trying to survive the apocalypse.

The scene in question depicted Danny McBride as a cannibal, as he held Channing Tatum on a leash.