Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald says she doesn’t want Christine Quinn to return to The Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has revealed she doesn’t want Christine Quinn to return to The Oppenheim Group.

Christine left luxury brokerage shortly after her co-worker Emma Hernan accused her of bribing one of her clients into not working with her.

The 33-year-old has since started her own business with her husband Christian Richard called RealOpen.

Speaking on The Domenick Nati Show, Mary admitted she is tired of the drama in the office involving Christine.

She said: “I prefer not to have drama in the office. I understand she’s entertaining and a spectacle for the show. I appreciate that. But as far as the working agents, it’s not very productive.”

Mary also revealed her and Christine aren’t talking at the minute, adding: “I have not spoken to her in a very long time.”

“She hasn’t been in the office for a long time. She hasn’t worked for a while.”

Christine didn’t appear in the recent Selling Sunset reunion, and her previous boss Jason Oppenheim told reunion host Tan France that she no longer “has a place” at his luxury brokerage.

He said: “I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this. We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it.”

“Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing…”

“There are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say right now there is no place.”