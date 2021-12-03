Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim reveals why his romance with Chrishell Stause was kept ‘secret’ during filming

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has revealed why he kept his relationship with Chrishell Stause a “secret” while filming season four of the reality show.

The latest season of Selling Sunset recently premiered on Netflix, and fans were expecting to see their relationship blossom in the new episodes.

However, Jason and Chrishell’s romance didn’t play out in season four, leaving viewers disappointed.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the real estate broker explained why they wanted to keep their relationship under wraps at the time.

The 44-year-old said: “I think when [a relationship is] public, it puts a lot of just added pressures and publicity and opinion.”

“I think it’s nice to kind of start a relationship in the way that normal relationships kind of grow and progress. And that’s just between two people.”

“We told some close friends, but if you want to keep something private, you have to generally not tell too many people. It’s hard to keep a secret amongst a lot of people.”

Jason also admitted he let Chrishell decide when she wanted to go public as a couple, which they did when they went Instagram official in July 2021.

“I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that. I think that that’s the right approach for anyone,” he said.

When asked how friends reacted to their romance, the reality star insisted: “Everyone was super supportive. I mean, as we knew they would be.”

“We share such close mutual friends, which is also great in many ways as well. Cause when we’re hanging out with our friends, we’re both hanging out with our friends.”

