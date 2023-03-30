Selling Sunset star unmasked on the US version of The Masked Singer

A Selling Sunset star was unmasked on the latest episode of The Masked Singer US, following another double unmasking.

Cheers actor George Wendt was the first to be revealed as Moose during the 80’s Night themed episode.

Judge Jenny McCarthy guessed the singer’s identity correctly, while Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Ed O’Neill, Robin Thicke guessed Jon Lovitz, and Ken Jeong opted for John Goodman.

In another stunning moment, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was revealed to be the voice behind Scorpio following a Battle Royale against Doll.

None of the judges guessed her identity correctly, as Jenny thought she might be Denise Richards, Robin guessed she was Lisa Rinna, Ken believed she could be Heidi Klum, and Nicole guessed Willa Ford.

Before her unmasking, Christine sang a rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit song ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ on the show.

Speaking about signing up for the show, the reality star said: “I was so excited. I mean, it’s something that I manifested for sure, because I’m a big fan of the show.”

“I’ve watched it for years. And I always had so much respect and just admiration for people that were able to get out of their comfort zone and do that. I think even if you are a performer, it’s a whole different world to get up there on stage and in that costume.”

“It’s so different. And for me, I’m not a performer like that. I’m not a musician or anything. So it was just really, really, really fun to get out of my head and be able to do that and perform and just ultimately really have fun.”

“That’s what the show is about — you don’t take yourself seriously — and that’s what was so great about it, you know?”

“What surprised me the most is I was able to do it, honestly. Like, I was really able to just complete it all the way through, and remember the dance moves and just have fun. I was surprised that I did so well,” she continued.

“And I don’t mean like, talent-wise. That’s not what I mean. I mean, just in terms of being able to get up there and not being nervous and the ability to learn music and moves and stuff like that.”

Christine shot to fame as a luxury real-estate agent on Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset.

However, the mother-of-one has since left the show as she no longer works at The Oppenheim Group following a fall out with her cast mates.