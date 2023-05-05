Selling Sunset star Maya Vander reveals pregnancy after tragic stillbirth

Maya Vander has revealed her pregnancy following her son’s tragic stillbirth.

The Selling Sunset star told The US Sun that she’s “nine months pregnant,” adding that she’s “expecting a baby girl any day now”.

“It’s exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances,” the reality star admitted.

Maya continued: “I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past.”

The exciting news of her pregnancy comes 18 months after she revealed she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

At the time she wrote: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone.”

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date ‘question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙.”

Just six months later Maya shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She told her Instagram followers at the time: “I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks …following my stillbirth… but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!”

The reality star went on to credit her husband Dave Miller and her two children Aiden and Elle for bringing “joy and happiness” into her life.

She added: “Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted.”