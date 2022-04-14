Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald reveals she almost PEED in front of Irish fans in Dublin

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has revealed she almost peed in front of Irish fans during her trip to Dublin last year.

The famous realtor and her husband Romain Bonnet jetted to Dublin in December 2021, where they stayed at the five-star Merrion Hotel.

When they arrived, the couple shared multiple snaps from their hotel on social media, not realising how popular Selling Sunset was in Ireland.

After fans figured out their whereabouts, they waited outside the hotel to catch a glimpse of the Netflix stars.

Speaking on Spin 1038, Mary explained that they were staying in a suite that overlooked the street, and fans could clearly see them through the window.

Recalling the awkward moment she realised fans could see them, the 41-year-old said she was about to go the toilet when she saw people looking up at their bathroom window.

“So, I go into the restroom, unbuttoning my pants, and I look down and they’re like, ‘AHHHH!’

“There was people outside screaming! I was a tenth of a second away from just dropping my pants,” she confessed.

“I closed the curtains, you know, the beautiful old windows, they go really low, so you would have been able to see everything.”

“I never thought about that, like now, I’m very, very cautious. Thank God I caught it just in time.”