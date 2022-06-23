Selling Sunset star lands her own TV show

Heather Rae Young has landed her own TV show with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star shared the exciting news with her 2.8million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

She wrote: “Beyond thrilled to finally share some really exciting news! After many conversations, we’ve finally made one of our goals a reality and are excited to announce our all new series, The Flipping El Moussas with HGTV coming in 2023! 🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung)

The 34-year-old continued: “We are thrilled to be starring in and executive producing the show together and filming is already underway. Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun.”

“We are working on all new flipping projects – from multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles to a tiny cabin in Big Bear, California, and everything in between that we cannot wait to share with you! ❤️”

“We’ll also be giving a little peek into our everyday lives with the kids, our loved ones and our journey to grow our family. Who’s excited to check out The Flipping El Moussas?! 🤩”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

The show promises glimpses into the pair’s home life, including the difficulties of co-parenting Tarek’s two sons with his ex-wife Christina Haack – Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

It will also document Heather and Tarek’s own journey trying to get pregnant.

Heather began the process of freezing her eggs earlier this year, and has been documenting her fertility journey on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung)