Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young ‘on the road to recovery’ after undergoing surgery

Heather Rae Young has revealed she’s “on the road to recovery” after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to update her followers after the surgery, which she got hours after returning home from a trip to Mexico.

The 34-year-old wrote: “Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo.”

“Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time,” she added.

Speaking about her surgery, the realtor turned reality star explained: “It was a long time coming for me as I’ve been battling vocal stress for years. After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route.”

“Some may have noticed the my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery.”