Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause slams claims she ‘doesn’t want children’ amid G Flip romance

Chrishell Stause has slammed claims she “doesn’t want children”, amid her romance with G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to reshare a sweet snap of her with her Australian beau – who identifies as gender non binary.

A follower replied to the IG Story, asking: “You didn’t want to have children?”

Chrishell replied: “Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting. I plan on adopting.”

“I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this question.”

“Thank you for the love & support to others – I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing.”

Another fan replied to Chrishell’s Story: “I don’t think it was hate. I think your fans are a little confused because you were so set on making your own family and now you’re like I’m living my best life leave me alone lol.”

Chrishell responded: “I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well. And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don’t align for me.”

“Nothing but love for my last relationship. But now I am going back to posting about my day. If you don’t understand this answer then that’s ok. You don’t need to. Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved.”

Chrishell struck up a romance with G Flip, who uses they/them pronouns, while filming the music video earlier this year.

Prior to her relationship with G Flip, the realtor turned reality star dated Jason Oppenheim for five months, before splitting last December.

The former couple called it quits after Jason admitted he didn’t want to have children – which was a deal breaker for Chrishell.