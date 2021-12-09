Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause reveals the truth behind her dramatic new look

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed the truth behind her dramatic new look.

The real estate agent shocked fans earlier this week when she debuted dark brown hair at the People’s Choice Awards, and admitted she “needed a change”.

The 40-year-old has since confessed she played us all by wearing a very realistic wig.

In a post shared on Instagram, Chrishell shared a snap of her wig on the floor, and thanked celebrity hair stylist Bradley Leake for taking her “to the dark side”

The reality star added: “Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point. But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually.”

“Thank you for all the sweet comments! Always fun to change it up!”

In the comment section, fans admitted they couldn’t believe her dark hair transformation was a wig.

One fan commented, “Jaw dropped! I’m shook 👏,” while another wrote, “wait that was a wig?!!!”

Chrishell walked the People’s Choice Awards red carpet solo, with her boyfriend Jason Oppenheim missing from the awards show.

The couple confirmed their romance in July, and their relationship will be a focal point in the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell’s romance with the Oppenheim Group co-founder came after her split from Keo Motsepe in February.