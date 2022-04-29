Selling Sunset fans spot another major editing fail in season five

Selling Sunset fans have spotted another major editing fail in season five of the Netflix show.

New episodes of the reality show premiered on April 22, and since then viewers have been pointing out some editing errors online.

The latest one involves Christine Quinn, when she attended Chelsea Lazkani’s British tea party during episode eight.

Christine arrived to Chelsea’s party in a bright pink dress, which she paired with a light blue fascinator.

But seconds into the scene, the mother-of-one was suddenly seen wearing a large pink hat instead of the blue fascinator.

During episode seven, eagled-eyed fans also spotted Jason Oppenheim seemingly making a fake phone call.

After the real-estate broker announced he was going to call a client, viewers noticed the camera app was open on Jason’s phone instead of a call screen.

My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9 — lana 🦋 (@taytoomuch13) April 22, 2022