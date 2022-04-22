Selling Sunset fans react to season five of the hit Netflix show

Season five of Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix today, and fans of the show have been reacting to the new episodes on Twitter.

The brand new season has 10 episodes, and there will also be a reunion episode which will be released on April 24, to give fans enough time to binge the show.

Season four and five were filmed back to back, so the new episodes pick up right where we left off last season.

All the fan favourites have returned for the new season – including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

We will also see the arrival of new British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Season five is the juiciest season yet, as viewers get an insight into Chrishell and Jason’s romance, which features heavily in the show.

Fans of the show have been reacting to the new episodes on Twitter, and it’s safe to say people are obsessed!

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below:

Christine is a LITERAL disaster but her wardrobe?! Her WARDROBE?!?!?! Is gotdamn perfection ✨. #SellingSunset #Netflix — Di Nathan (@logic8307) April 16, 2022

Selling sunset has me wanting to be a real estate agent so bad 😭 — badbeamer. (@i_adzo) April 16, 2022

selling sunset is like watching ur barbies play irl — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) April 9, 2022

I hate how obsessed I am with Selling Sunset, it’s the worst show ever but somehow I’m hooked — Olivia Lucioli (@liv_lucioli) April 22, 2022

If you haven’t guessed already I’m obsessed with selling sunset — frankie (@meghnificent_) April 22, 2022

selling sunset is making me realize there’s nothing wrong of being a powerful women and knowing what you want — Alanis Villalonga (@AlanisVillalon9) April 18, 2022

New Selling Sunset on a weekend I’m not working too blessed 2 be stressed 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ketsuda (@kphoutinane) April 22, 2022

Guess what i saw today when i open my tv??? Selling sunset season 5. 😝😛I’m so excited, let me bath and get comfortable. — Cassie_Lephema 💚 (@cassie_lephema) April 22, 2022

the fact i have to work on selling sunset release day is a breach of the human rights act — ry (@ry_thms) April 22, 2022