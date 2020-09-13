Home LA Showbiz Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty responds to harsh criticism from beauty guru Patrick...

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty responds to harsh criticism from beauty guru Patrick Starrr

The review of the new makeup line attracted a lot of negative attention online

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has responded to the harsh criticism it received from beauty guru Patrick Starrr.

Selena dropped her beauty line last week, aiming to “break down unrealistic standards of perfection” and “to help everyone celebrate their individuality by redefining what beautiful means”.

Since the release of Rare Beauty, beauty gurus have been taking to YouTube to post their reviews of the products –  with popular makeup artist Patrick Starrr being accused of sharing a “biased” review, comparing the products to his own Sephora collection.

After posting the review on his YouTube channel last week, viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at his “dishonest” review – accusing him of simply “comparing” Selena’s products to his own.

One Twitter user wrote: “everyone go dislike patrick starr’s review he just compared rare beauty to his own brand and tried to put her down by uplifting his own. he wasn’t even honest, he was just shady.”

Another added: “Patrick Starrr compared his own brand with Rare Beauty, while Selena said in the Nikkie tutorials video that she doesn’t see other brands as competition. The insecurities are showing here.”

Following the backlash, Rare Beauty released a statement reading: “We’re so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far!

“It’s so uplifting to see how much love and support we’re receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products.

“But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That’s okay!

“@patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let’s all show him nothing but love!”

Retweeting the statement, Patrick wrote: “Alexa play Kill Em with Kindness,” referring to a popular Selena Gomez track.

He added:  “Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with award-winning makeup artist and @mrsglambymichelle creator @mrsmakeup_ie The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic and how her makeup range saved her. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR