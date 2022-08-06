Selena Gomez sparks romance rumours with new beau

Selena Gomez has sparked romance rumours with Italian movie producer Andrea Lervolino.

According to Page Six, the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress enjoyed an elegant birthday dinner with the Italian at Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast.

Selena was papped carefreely dancing around with Andrea, as she donned a stunning ivory dress.

Selena Gomez in Italy that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/98hHEHMq7m — 𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐀 𝐈𝐒 𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐄🍊 (@selmakesmerare) August 5, 2022

In another photo, Andrea can be seen kissing the singer on her temple as he had his arm wrapped around her shoulder.

The couple looked loved-up as they gazed into the dark ocean with friends.

Selena and her friends were entertained by a group of musicians, before they made a “toast to the birthday girl.”

The singer reportedly cut two birthday cakes – one with fresh fruit, and the other a lavish chocolate cake.

Selena has been milking her 30th birthday celebrations, after turning “the big 3-0” on July 22.

The singer recently enjoyed a star-studded birthday party with guests such as Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo.

Elsewhere, her best friend Taylor Swift flew from the UK to celebrate her birthday with an intimate dinner.