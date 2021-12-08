Selena Gomez set to produce true crime docuseries

Selena Gomez is set to produce a true crime docuseries.

The singer, along with her production company July Moon Productions, signed a deal to produce a Spanish-language series called Mi Vecino, El Cartel (which means The Cartel Among Us).

The series follows the murder of Juan Guerrero Chap, a former cartel lawyer and high-level cooperator for the U.S. government.

According to the press release, the case “rocked a quiet suburban town in Texas and launched a multiyear international investigation”.

Selena, who also produced Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, said in a statement: “As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa.”

“Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I’ve ever heard. I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life.”

Rodrigo Mazon, executive vice president and GM of SVOD at Univision, said that he hopes this deal will only be the start of the network’s work with Selena.

He said in a statement: “Selena Gomez is obviously a superstar — there’s probably nobody bigger — and she also cares a lot about elevating Latinx voices and storytelling. So the match was perfect.”

“It is a pretty gripping and thrilling and crazy story, so we felt that it would be extremely interesting to everyone in the Spanish-speaking world and around the world to hear about it.”