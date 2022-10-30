Selena Gomez sends fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post

Selena Gomez has sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post.

The singer, who has 353million followers on the social media platform, shared a photo of her standing under a ‘Waverly Place’ street sign to the app on Saturday.

The 30-year-old captioned the post: “Where it all began.”

Selena shot to fame after landing the lead role of Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s hit series Wizards of Waverly Place.

The show, which ran from 2007 until 2012, followed a teenage girl in a family of wizards who owned a restaurant in New York City.

There was also a film adaptation of the series that premiered in 2009.

Fans of the show rushed to the comment section of Selena’s Instagram post, as they shared their excitement and delight.

One fan commented: “i wasn’t ready for this,” while another wrote: “DONT DO THIS TO ME.”

A third penned: “SELENA WHAT THE HELL,” and a fourth fan commented: “I AM CRYING.”

It comes after the cast of the show teased a potential reunion special.

Back in 2020, Selena and her co-stars David Henrie, Gregg Sulkin and Jennifer Stone posted a series of TikTok’s together.

Under one video of him and Selena, David wrote: “Trying to flip 2020 on its head y’all. Stay tuned.”