Selena Gomez responds to body-shaming comments after attending the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has responded to body-shaming comments, after attending the Golden Globes earlier this week.

The 30-year-old was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her role of Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

She attended Tuesday’s star-studded ceremony in a stunning Valentino velvet gown, which featured statement puff sleeves.

The former Disney Channel star recorded an Instagram Live on the night and during it, she hit back at comments about her weight.

She said: “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”

Selena missed out on the award to Quinta Brunson for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Check out the full list of Golden Globes winners here.