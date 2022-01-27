Sculpture of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna unveiled at the site of helicopter crash

A sculpture of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant has been unveiled at the site where they died in a helicopter crash two years ago.

In January 2020, the NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of Calabasas in California.

The sculpture, which is a 73-kg bronze statue, depicts the pair wearing basketball kits and sharing a loving glance as Kobe’s hand rests on Gigi’s shoulder.

The statue was created by sculptor Dan Medina, who unveiled it on the second anniversary of the helicopter crash.

Dan said: “This is all on my own, no one asked me to do it. On this day, the second anniversary of the accident, I decided to bring it up from sunrise to sunset and create a bit of a healing process for fans.”

According to TMZ Sports, the sculpture only remained at the site for the day, but he hopes the city will allow him to erect a permanent tribute to Kobe and Gigi in the future.

Dan also revealed he’s working on a life size version of the same statue, which he said is 90% complete.

The names of all nine victims of the crash are engraved on the sculpture, alongside Kobe’s famous quote: “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

The group were on their way to a teen basketball tournament near Thousand Oaks, California on January 26, 2020 when their private helicopter crashed.

Alongside Gianna, Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant shared three other daughters – Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2.