Scott Disick sparks rumours he’s back with his ex

Scott Disick has sparked rumours he’s back with his ex Bella Banos.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Talentless founder was spotted walking on a beach in St. Barts with 25-year-old model Bella Banos.

The KUWTK star was also linked to Bella last year, when they were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu together shortly after Scott’s split from Sofia Richie.

A source told E! News at the time: “They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other. It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again.”

“Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

The insider added: “He definitely won’t be committing to anyone, anytime soon. Scott has been in a really good place focusing on his kids and things are great between him and Kourtney [Kardashian] and he wants to keep it this way.”

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker since late last year, and the couple got engaged in October.