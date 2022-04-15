Scott Disick ‘smitten’ over new model girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

Scott Disick is reportedly “smitten” over his new model girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

The pair have been spotted on several dates recently, and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week.

A source close to Scott has since told E! News that the 38-year-old is “very serious” about about Rebecca, 27, who hails from Scotland.

The insider said: “He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca. He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend.”

Seeing his ex Kourtney Kardashian move on with Travis Barker has pushed Scott to settle down, according to the source.

“Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him,” the insider continued.

“He wants the same and wants to settle down.”

On the first episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, the father-of-three got candid with Khloe Kardashian about dating.

Scott shared: “So, if I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with. It would have to be somebody…”

Khloe then interjected, “[Someone] more age-appropriate,” and Scott replied, “Yeah, like upper 20s.”