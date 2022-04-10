Scott Disick makes red carpet debut with his new girlfriend

Scott Disick has made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

The Talentless founder brought his model beau, who he enjoyed a date night with in an Italian restaurant in Malibu earlier this week, to the premiere of the new Hulu series The Kardashians.

Rebecca donned a one-shoulder grey dress for the occasion, while Scott wore a black suit and white dress shirt.

Scott Disick just went red-carpet official with his new lady Rebecca Donaldson… and of course, Kravis wasn't far behind! 👀 https://t.co/fiiUV0SQTP — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 9, 2022

Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian also attended the event with Travis Barker, who she married in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Kourtney and Scott’s youngest son Reign was also at the red carpet event, alongside Travis’ three kids Landon, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

Scott and Kourtney dated on-off from 2006 to 2015 and share three kids – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a child together through IVF, and that Scott is not fond of the idea.

The insider said: “Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting — to them.”

“Scott doesn’t like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive.”