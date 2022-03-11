Scott Disick fuels rumours he’s dating Too Hot To Handle star

Scott Disick has fuelled rumours he’s dating Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone.

Less than two weeks after they were spotted on a dinner date in Malibu, the reality star joined the Canadian model on a romantic trip to Paris.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Holly posted a photo of herself posing in a lingerie set. with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Scarfone (@hollyscarfone)

In the comment section, Holly’s rumoured beau Scott commented: “Where is my photo credit?”

Holly then updated her caption to read: “lounging in the city of amour 🖤 Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou.”

In another post, Holly shared several snaps from their Parisian getaway, alongside the caption: “until next time mon cheri.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Scarfone (@hollyscarfone)

The Instagram posts come just two weeks after the pair were spotted at Nobu Malibu with influencer Sergio Farias.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the reality stars were seen hopping into an SUV together after their meal.

Holly shot to fame on the latest season of Netflix’s dating show Too Hot To Handle, which aired last month.

The 23-year-old dated Nathan Soan on the show, but the pair recently confirmed they are no longer together.

Holly said of their split: “I wouldn’t say that it didn’t work out… There was a couple of factors that went to play and I think one of them was Covid. But especially during a pandemic, [a long-distance relationship] is not easy at all.”

Meanwhile Scott, 38, was spotted at the same Nobu restaurant in Malibu several weeks ago with Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross.

Scott famously dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she began dating in late 2020.