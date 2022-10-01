Scooter Braun admits he has ‘regret’ over Taylor Swift music acquisition

Scooter Braun has admitted he has “regret” over Taylor Swift music acquisition.

The music executive acquired Big Machine Music Group, and subsequently the rights to the songstress’ first six albums back in 2019.

Speaking to NPR’s Jay Williams, Scooter said he wishes he could have handled some things differently and has “learned an important lesson”.

Scooter said: "I learned an important lesson. When I did that deal, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn't tell any artist. I wasn't allowed to. I wasn't legally allowed to." "I was excited to work with every artist on the label. So, when we finalised the deal, I started making phone calls to say, 'Hey, I'm a part of this.' And before I could even do that – I made four phone calls; I started to do those phone calls – all hell broke loose." He is likely referring to Taylor speaking out about the music acquisition on social media, explaining it was "my worst-case scenario".

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Taylor wrote at the time. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

In November 2020, she said she attempted to enter negotiations with Scooter to regain ownership of her records and accused his team of wanting her to sign an NDA that allegedly stated: “I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG.”

Taylor has since re-recorded two of her albums; Fearless and Red, and labelled them “(Taylor’s Version) in an attempt to regain control of her mastery.