‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Kenan Thompson has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The former Nickelodeon star was joined by his two daughters to celebrate the monumental occasion in his career on Thursday.
The 44-year-old wore a navy suit and white shirt, completed with a peach-toned dickie bow as he stepped out at the landmark in California.
Congratulations to the comedy legend Kenan Thompson! Thanks for keeping us laughing and being ALL THAT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6mhaHa7SPE
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 11, 2022
According to the Today Show, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said, “Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation.”
Kenan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star neighbours ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels.
“It’s just an honour and a privilege going in next to the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time] Lorne Michaels,” the comedian said.
Congrats to our newest Walk of Famer Kenan Thompson! #SNL #walkoffame pic.twitter.com/dmsFA77N7K
— Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) August 12, 2022
Kenan was recently announced as the host of the 74th Emmy Awards, which airs on September 12.
The comedian himself is a six-time Emmy nominee, including two last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Kenan’ and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘SNL’.
2022 also marks Kenan’s 20th season on ‘SNL’, where he is the series’ longest-running cast member to date.
View this post on Instagram