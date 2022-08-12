Ad
‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Kenan Thompson has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former Nickelodeon star was joined by his two daughters to celebrate the monumental occasion in his career on Thursday.

The 44-year-old wore a navy suit and white shirt, completed with a peach-toned dickie bow as he stepped out at the landmark in California.

According to the Today Show, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said, “Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation.”

Kenan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star neighbours ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels.

“It’s just an honour and a privilege going in next to the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time] Lorne Michaels,” the comedian said.

Kenan was recently announced as the host of the 74th Emmy Awards, which airs on September 12.

The comedian himself is a six-time Emmy nominee, including two last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Kenan’ and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘SNL’.

2022 also marks Kenan’s 20th season on ‘SNL’, where he is the series’ longest-running cast member to date.

