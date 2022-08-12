‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Kenan Thompson has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former Nickelodeon star was joined by his two daughters to celebrate the monumental occasion in his career on Thursday.

The 44-year-old wore a navy suit and white shirt, completed with a peach-toned dickie bow as he stepped out at the landmark in California.

Congratulations to the comedy legend Kenan Thompson! Thanks for keeping us laughing and being ALL THAT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6mhaHa7SPE — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 11, 2022

According to the Today Show, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said, “Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation.”

Kenan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star neighbours ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels.

“It’s just an honour and a privilege going in next to the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time] Lorne Michaels,” the comedian said.

Kenan was recently announced as the host of the 74th Emmy Awards, which airs on September 12.

The comedian himself is a six-time Emmy nominee, including two last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Kenan’ and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘SNL’.

2022 also marks Kenan’s 20th season on ‘SNL’, where he is the series’ longest-running cast member to date.

