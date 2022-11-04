Sarah Jessica Parker spotted filming in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic wedding dress

Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted filming scenes for HBO’s ‘And Just Like That…’ in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic wedding dress.

On Thursday, the actress was snapped wearing the Vivienne Westwood dress that her character wore in the first Sex and the City movie.

In the film, which was released in 2008, Carrie donned the lavish gown for her wedding to Mr. Big – which was supposed to take place at the New York Public Library.

As many fans will know, that wedding didn’t end up going ahead after Big got cold feet, and the couple ended up exchanging vows at city hall at a later date.

14 years after the film’s release, SJP was spotted wearing the same dress as she filmed season two of the Sex and the City sequel series on Thursday.

The sighting has raised a lot of eyebrows, as fans are questioning what the dress resurrection could mean.

CANNOT BELIEVE I SAW SARAH JESSICA PARKER FILMING AND JUST LIKE THAT OUTSIDE CARRIE’S HOUSE IN HER WEDDING DRESS!!!! pic.twitter.com/JBZzr3Xvlq — Alfie 🌝 (@alfsaintlaurent) November 4, 2022

In September, the actress finally confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in season two of And Just Like That….

Over the summer, Deadline reported that the actor had signed on to appear in multiple episodes of the HBO Max series, which is a sequel to Sex and the City.

Sarah Jessica, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the show, was later questioned about Aidan’s return during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 57-year-old teased that he “could be” returning, before she confessed, “Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore.”

John played Carrie’s boyfriend and later fiancé Aidan in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City.

However, the pair inevitably split after Aidan proposed and Carrie said she couldn’t commit.

The book author went on to marry her on-and-off beau Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, but years later Carrie bumped into Aidan at a market in Abu Dhabi during the second Sex and the City film.

The pair ended up going for dinner and sharing a kiss, but with both of them being married at the time, Carrie ran away and they never spoke again.

As many fans will now know, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big tragically died in the first season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

So will sparks fly between Aidan and Carrie once more? We’ll just have to wait and see…