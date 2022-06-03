Sarah Jessica Parker says speculation surrounding her ‘catfight’ with Kim Cattrall is ‘painful’

Sarah Jessica Parker has said it is “so painful” when people speculate about her “catfight” with her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

The 57-year-old starred as Carrie Bradshaw alongside Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, in the original series, as well as the two feature films that followed in 2008 and 2010.

Over the years, there has been speculation of a rift between the Sex and the City co-stars.

Most recently, Kim, 65, revealed she hadn’t been invited to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the 2021 reboot, And Just Like That.

Speaking to the Hollywood’s Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah said: “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ – a fight.”

“I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with, ever. There is not a fight going on.”

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf.”

“I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it.”

“So I just wish that they would stop calling this a catfight or an argument, because it doesn’t reflect, actually, there has been one person talking.”

“And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody. So that’s been kind of painful for me also,” she added.

Last month, Cattrall told Variety Magazine that she had turned down the opportunity to film a potential third movie in 2017.

Adding more fuel to speculation, the 65-year-old stated: “My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was very professional.”

Discussing the third film, Sarah noted that whilst Kim’s performance as Samantha was “wonderful”, she requested things that the filmmakers were “not able to do”, so the project was scrapped.

“Every actor has a right to ask for things, to have a contract that feels good to them,” she said.

“I never would have disputed that because, frankly, that’s not my business. Were we disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”