Sarah Jessica Parker returns to Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment before shooting SATC reboot

The actress has admitted she's "thrilled and terrified" about filming the new series

Sarah Jessica Parker returned to Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment, one night before she started shooting the Sex and the City reboot.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos of the apartment’s iconic front door, which featured heavily in the original series.

She captioned the post: “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again.”

“MPK, here we go. And I’m thrilled and terrified. X, SJ”

The 10-episode reboot series will begin production in New York today, with most of it’s original cast members returning.

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.

Fans and friends shared their excitement in the comment section, including Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who wrote: “Wowwww.”

Kristin Davis, who will reprise her role as Charlotte York, in the series commented: “Hahaha- ME Too xoxo❤️.”

A dedicated fan also wrote under the post: “I CANNOT CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT ! we’ve been waiting impatiently for so long ! thank you thank you thank you SJP !!!!”

The news comes after HBO confirmed four more original cast members will be returning for the reboot series.

Evan Handler will return as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg will reprise his role as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady.

Willie Garson will also be returning as Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch, while Mario Cantone will be back as event planner Anthony Marentino.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”