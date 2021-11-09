Sarah Jessica Parker feeling ‘sentimental’ as filming for Sex and The City reboot wraps

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she’s feeling “sentimental” after filming for the Sex and The City reboot wrapped up.

The reboot, entitled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress videoed herself walking down the studio hallway on her last day playing Carrie Bradshaw.

She said: “This is my last walk, for now, as Carrie. Just wrapped, wow. An adventure and I’m feeling very sentimental.”

The 56-year-old paused, before adding: “And that’s it – wow.”

SJP has been playing the iconic role since 1998, for six seasons of Sex and The City and the show’s two spin-off movies.

And Just Like That will be available to stream in Ireland on Sky Comedy and Now TV from December.