Sarah Jessica Parker announces the death of her beloved stepfather

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced the death of her beloved stepfather Paul Giffin Forste.

The Sex and the City star sparked concern after abruptly leaving an event in New York on Wednesday evening due to “a sudden devastating family situation”.

The actress’ family has since confirmed that her stepdad Paul, 76, passed away yesterday.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, they said: “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76.”

“In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”

”Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all.”