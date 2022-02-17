Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Kim Cattrall’s absence from Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed Kim Cattrall’s absence from the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That.

The 65-year-old played the iconic PR guru Samantha Jones in the original series and the two movies that followed, but didn’t appear in HBO Max’s recent revival series.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, SJP said of Samantha’s noticeable absence: “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people are absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.”

The actress added: “Samantha is not gone,” referring to the fact the character is mentioned several times throughout the series.

SJP also talked about how the show handled the absence of Kim, saying: “You know, and I thought that in typical [show creator] Michael Patrick [King] fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character.”

In the first episode of AJLT, Carrie Bradshaw and her friends Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) revealed Samantha has moved to London after a fall-out with Carrie.

Speaking bout Kim’s storyline, Sarah said: “I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Sarah also admitted she’s only seen two episodes of And Just Like That, saying: “I’m going to make a confession to everybody, I have not seen episodes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 yet. It’s my problem.”

Kim’s refusal to take part has long been blamed on her “feud” with Sarah Jessica.

Back in 2017, the actress spoke about their feud on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and claimed Sarah “could have been nicer”.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Months later, their feud hit headlines once again in 2018, when Kim slammed SJP for reaching out to her in the wake of her brother’s death.

After the actress announced her brother’s passing on Instagram, Sarah Jessica commented: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In a shocking move, Kim fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, and wrote: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she added. [sic]

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.

