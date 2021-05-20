Salma Hayek reveals she nearly died during secret battle with coronavirus

Salma Hayek has revealed she nearly died during her secret battle with COVID-19.

In an interview with Variety magazine, the actress admitted her doctor “begged” her to go to the hospital “because it was so bad”, but she refused.

“I said ‘no, thank you, I’d rather die at home’,” she confessed.

The 54-year-old was put on oxygen, and spent seven weeks isolated in a room at her home in London.

Salma lives with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

The actress also revealed she’s still dealing with the longterm effects of the virus, including extreme fatigue.

Salma returned to work in April to shoot Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie House of Gucci.

Speaking about being back on set, she said: “It was the perfect job to just get back into it.”

“I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

In the film, the 54-year-old will star as a clairvoyant convicted of helping Patrizia Reggiana, played by Lady Gaga, plot the killing of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.