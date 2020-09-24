The Hollywood star has been revealed as a potential investor

Ryan Reynolds in talks to buy THIS Welsh football club

Ryan Reynolds is in talks of buying a UK football club.

The Hollywood actor has been revealed as a potential investor in Wrexham AFC, a Welsh team who play in the National League.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the news of his potential investment broke on Wednesday, Ryan responded to a 2012 tweet that said: “you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)”.

“Yep, you never know,” Ryan replied, adding: “I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.”

I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

Actor Rob McElhenney has also been revealed as a potential investor, with talks being held at the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

Wrexham director Spencer Harris told PA news agency: “It’s still at the stage where we have to finalise the deal and bring it back to the members at a second AGM.

“But I would like to think that Rob and Ryan think Wrexham is an attractive prospect with fantastic potential.”

“People with the professionalism of Rob and Ryan do not come around very often and news of their interest is quite exciting for the supporters I’m sure.

“They are very driven individuals and very successful people in their industry.

“But from our discussions I can say they are both down to earth and want what is best for the club.

“I’m sure people will consider it a remarkable story,” he continued, “But I would ask for people to give us time to complete the story.”

“Hopefully we can bring another amazing chapter to the history of what is the third oldest professional club in the world and the oldest professional club in Wales.”

Wrexham Supporters Trust has run Wrexham since 2011, with the club’s website stating: “We own our football club. This is not a slogan, but an actual fact.”

