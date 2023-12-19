Ryan Gosling has good news for Barbie fans!

The actor who played Ken in the hit film has teased a new clip of himself and music producer Mark Ronson, in the studio together.

The duo play around with the soundboard as they work on a Christmas version of the film’s hit song, I’m Just Ken.

At the end of the clip, they announce that the “Krismas” version of the song will debut on Wednesday, December 20.

The original hit song was co-produced by the 48-year-old music producer and sung by Ryan.

The song has become hugely popular since the release of the very successful hit box-office film – with the song entering at number 87 in the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release.

The film which has grossed a whopping $1.3 billion worldwide, has been nominated for several Golden Globe awards, including Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken, alongside other hit songs from the film.

Nominated alongside the song are Dance the Night by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin, What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, Addicted to Romance by Rebecca Miller, Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker and Lenny Kravitz’s Rustin number, Road to Freedom.