Russell Crowe confirms he won’t reprise his role for highly anticipated Gladiator sequel

Russell Crowe has confirmed he won’t reprise his role for the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel.

Following years of speculation, producers began the casting process for the franchise’s second instalment in January.

Filming on the project is expected to start this May.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show earlier this week, Russell confirmed he won’t appear in Gladiator 2, but that he wishes Irish actor Paul Mescal “the best of luck” in his role in the film.

“I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while,” the actor told The Late Late Show host.

“It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all.”

Russell added: “that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it.”

According to The Sun, Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla, may provide the link to the original story.

A source said: “This has been building since 2018 and for a long time it looked like it may never see the light of day.”

“But suddenly late last year the production team really sprung into life after settling on a new script which seemed to inspire them.”

“A few months later everything was up and running and now it’s well underway.”