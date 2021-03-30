The actor's father had just turned 85

Russell Crowe announces the death of his father in heartbreaking post

Russell Crowe has announced the death of his father in a heartbreaking post.

Just days after his 85th birthday, John Alexander Crowe passed away today at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Russell wrote: “I arrived back in the bush last night.”

“Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness.”

“My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.”

The Hollywood actor continued: “I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

In another tweet, the 56-year-old added: “John Alexander Crowe. 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand.”

“Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace.”

Last year, Russell returned to Australia to isolate with his parents John and Jocelyn during the pandemic.

Back in April 2020, the Oscar-winner tweeted a photo of his beloved dad, and wrote: “Isolating with the old man. 84 now.”

“Wearing a hat I got at Princeton while shooting A Beautiful Mind.”

