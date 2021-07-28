Ruby Rose tearfully reveals she was hospitalised due to surgery complications

The Orange Is The New Black star said her case was "quite serious"

Ruby Rose has revealed she was hospitalised due to surgery complications.

The Orange Is The New Black star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to explain her social media absence.

In a series of videos, the Australian actress said: “I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

“By the time I thought, ‘OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,’ we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone.”

“They’d been rejecting people all night. And my case was quite serious – we stuck it out for a little bit longer, and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff,” she said, becoming emotional. “Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners are amazing,” Ruby added.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 35-year-old urged her fans: “Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please.”

“It’s just… it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now.” “I’m just sending everyone love… I love you all and take care of yourselves.”