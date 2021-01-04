Robin Williams’ wife recalls the last words he said to her before his death

This is so heartbreaking

Robin Williams’ wife recalls the last words he said to her before...

Susan Schneider has revealed the last words her husband Robin Williams said to her before his death.

The beloved actor tragically took his own life in 2014, following a battle with the debilitating brain disease Lewy body dementia.

A new documentary, entitled ‘Robin’s Wish’, looks back at the final moments of the Mrs. Doubtfire star’s life, with Susan recalling his final heartbreaking words.

“Goodnight, my love,” the 63-year-old told his wife of nearly three years, before his body was found at their home the next day.

The Tylor Norwood directed documentary features interviews with those closest to Robin, including friends, fellow Hollywood stars, and neighbours.

One neighbour recalled seeing the late actor outside his home the night before his death, appearing distracted.

Robin told him: “Boss, I really need a hug”, before breaking down in tears.

93-year-old comedian Mort Sahl paid tribute to Robin in the documentary, saying the Good Will Hunting star “understood the bigness of love”.

“He was wildly funny and a genius and so quick and beautiful and kind, but there’s this other side to him, that he was deeply human,” Mort added.