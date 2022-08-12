Robin Williams’ children pay tribute to the late actor on eighth anniversary of his death

Robin Williams’ children Zak and Zelda have paid tribute to their late father on the eighth anniversary of his untimely death.

The ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ star tragically took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63, following a battle with the debilitating brain disease Lewy body dementia.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Zak, 39, wrote a heart-warming tribute to the “wonderful, hairy man” that was his father.

He wrote, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were.”

“I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

Also paying tribute to her father, Zelda, 33, tweeted a quote from writer Haruki Murakami, which could be interpreted as relating to suicide prevention.

She wrote, “’And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.’ – Haruki Murakami”

The 33-year-old also shared a series of photos which contained the numbers of suicide prevention hotline numbers across the globe.

She tweeted, “A thread of suicide prevention resources I have mostly posted before. Please add any others you know of that may be helpful to others below too, so they can find them. I don’t ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I’m trying. X”

Robin had Zak with his ex-wife Valerie Velardi, whom he was married to from 1978 until 1988.

He then had Zelda and another son Cody, 30, with his second wife Marsha Garces, whom he was married to from 1989 until 2010.

The actor and comedian tragically took his own life at his home in Paradise Cay, California on August 11, 2014.

