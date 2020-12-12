The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary welcome third child

Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary have welcomed their third child.

April, 26, announced the birth of their baby boy, named Luca Patrick, in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The model shared a photo of herself holding their newborn in hospital, and wrote: “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect.”

“Mommy & daddy love you so much,” she added.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018, and have already welcomed two daughters – Mia, 2, and Lola, 1.

The Blurred Lines singer also shares 10-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin and April went public with their romance back in 2015, following his split from Paula in 2014.

The news comes just two months after April announced her pregnancy on social media back in October.

At the time, the model showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini pic, and wrote: “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again.”

“We love consistency!”