Riverdale stars show support for their cast mates – following false sexual assault allegations

Some of the show's stars were recently accused of sexual misconduct

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch have shared their support for their cast mates, after they were forced to deny some serious allegations.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan were recently accused of sexual misconduct by anonymous accounts on Twitter – accusations they have strenuously denied.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Camila sent love and support to her cast mates who are dealing with “this nonsense”.

The 25-year-old wrote that it is “incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault”.

“It is not worth damaging the integrity of the Me Too movement,” the actress continued, “Whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read…it’s sickening.”

“[It] doesn’t prove anything except that there are twisted people in this world who have no concern for the consequences of their harmful actions.”

Madelaine Petsch also took to her Twitter to share her “disgust” over the allegations, stating she finds it “deeply disturbing” that someone would falsely accuse someone of sexual assault.

“As someone who has been sexually assaulted, I am deeply deeply disturbed that anyone thinks that it is okay to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault,” the actress wrote.

“This is why real assault allegations can sometimes not be taken seriously, you should be ashamed. This is disgusting.”

As someone who has been sexually assaulted, I am deeply deeply disturbed that anyone thinks that it is okay to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault. This is why real assault allegations can sometimes not be taken seriously, you should be ashamed. This is disgusting. https://t.co/EX8mUIuFGJ — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) June 22, 2020

Yesterday, Cole Sprouse wrote a series of tweets about the “tremendous damage” false accusations can cause.

Cole’s on-off girlfriend and co-star Lili Reinhart also took to Twitter to threaten legal action against the “twisted” anonymous account that circulated the “lie”.

I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.