Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan confirms the birth of her first child in sweet post

Vanessa Morgan has confirmed the birth of her first child in a sweet post.

At the end of January, E! News reported that the actress had welcomed a baby boy with her ex Michael Kopeck.

The Riverdale star has since announced the exciting news on Instagram, by sharing an adorable photo of her son’s tiny hand.

The 28-year-old captioned the post: “The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world.”

“Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world.”

“Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. 🙏🏽 Isaiah 66:9.”

Some of Vanessa’s co-stars commented on the post to wish her well.

Lili Reinhart wrote: “His aunts and uncles can’t wait to meet him!!”

Nathalie Boltt also commented: “Welcome to the wild, magic, wonderful world of being a parent! And welcome, River, a blessed boy to be born into so much love.”

Vanessa announced her pregnancy last July, just one month after her husband Michael filed for divorce.

At the time, a rep confirmed that Michael was the father of her baby.

The former couple tied the knot in January 2020 at the Walton Historic House in Florida, after dating for over a year.