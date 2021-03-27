Riverdale star Camila Mendes splits from boyfriend Grayson Vaughan

Camila Mendes has reportedly split from her photographer boyfriend Grayson Vaughan, after less than a year of dating.

According to E! News, the couple called it quits about a month ago, and the actress has since unfollowed him on Instagram, and deleted all traces of her ex from her feed.

A source told the outlet: “There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course.”

The insider also noted that the pandemic made it difficult for them to see each other, as Camila moved to Canada for months at the end of last year to film Riverdale.

The source explained: “Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn’t make it easy to see each other.”

Before she started dating Grayson, the 26-year-old was in a relationship with her co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle in the CW series.

The couple confirmed their romance in October 2018, but they ended up calling it quits in December 2019.

The actress has played Veronica Lodge on the CW series since 2017.