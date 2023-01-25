Riley Keough shares final photo of her and her late mother Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough has shared the final photo of her and her late mother Lisa Marie Presley.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, sadly passed away on January 12 at the age of 54 – after she was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California.

She was laid to rest next to her father and son Benjamin at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Sunday morning.

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their final photo together.

The actress captioned the post: “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️”

Riley paid tribute to her late mother in a poem that was read out at her memorial service on Sunday.

It read: “I hope I can love my daughter that way you loved me. The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour.”

“My manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart.”

“We are you. You are us, my eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.”

Lisa Marie was married to musician Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994.

They had two children together – daughter Riley and son Benjamin.

Benjamin tragically took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

In an essay published by PEOPLE last year, Lisa Marie said her son’s death “destroyed” her, but she “kept going” for her other children.

Lisa Marie was married to singer Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996.

She married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but the former couple divorced two years later.

Lisa Marie married again in 2006, to her guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood.

They had twin daughters together, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

She filed for divorce 10 years later, and it was finalised in 2021.