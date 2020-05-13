Rihanna’s incredible wealth revealed – after debuting on Sunday Times Rich List

She's officially the richest female musician in the world

Rihanna’s incredible wealth has been revealed, after she made her debut on The Sunday Times Rich List.

The 32-year-old, who has been living in London in recent years, claimed third place on the list of Britain’s richest musicians – with an estimated fortune of £468 million.

The songstress overtook some iconic artists on the list, including Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger.

“She somewhat caught us by surprise,” Robert Watts, who compiles The Sunday Times’ annual list, told BBC News.

“Very few people knew she was living in the UK until last summer.”

“Now she’s well placed to be the first musician to reach billionaire status in the UK.”

The hitmaker’s fortune is largely due to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand, as her 15% stake is reportedly worth £351m.

“The days when it was dominated by inherited wealth, the landed gentry and mass of largely white, middle-aged and elderly men, are changing,” Robert continued.

“For example, we’ve seen a big rise in the number of Asian entrepreneurs and in the number of self-made people.”

“Rihanna is, I think, a very good example of someone who’s come from a pretty tough upbringing in Barbados and who has a hunger and a determination to work, work work… which, I think, is one of her songs, isn’t it?” he added.

Rihanna’s £468m fortune makes her the richest female musician not just in the UK, but the world – putting her ahead of Madonna (£462m), Celine Dion (£365m) and Beyoncé (£325m).

The songstress, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, launched Fenty Beauty in September 2017 – and the company is now valued at $3 billion.

On top of that, Rihanna also has her own successful lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

