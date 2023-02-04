Rihanna ‘set to announce MASSIVE comeback tour’

Rihanna is reportedly set to announce a massive comeback tour.

The Diamonds singer marked her return to the music industry last October by dropping the lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, titled Lift Me Up.

Prior to this, the 34-year-old was confirmed as the Superbowl 2023 Halftime Show act, which is set to take place on February 12.

In November, it was reported that Rihanna was in talks to headline Glastonbury for the first time ever.

A source has since told The Sun that the Umbrella singer is gearing up to announce a tour following her Superbowl Halftime Show stint.

An insider said: “She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl and it will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024.”

Rihanna last toured in 2016 while promoting her album Anti.

Her worldwide tour kicked off in North America, before travelling Europe and concluding in the United Arab Emirates.

The singer hasn’t performed on stage since the 2018 Grammy Awards, which was held at New York’s Madison Square Garden.